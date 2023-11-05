Poacher shot dead by Forest Dept personnel at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

A gang of seven to eight people had entered the forest illegally, armed with a rifle and other weapons on Saturday night and had poached the deer.

Speaking to DH, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director P Ramesh Kumar said, “The anti-poaching squad had heard the noise of a firing. They immediately brought this to the notice of the Range Forest Officer. They formed two teams and started the operation. One team traced the gang, carrying the deer’s carcass. There were seven to eight people, according to the personnel”.

As the poachers opened fire against the department personnel, they retaliated in self-defence, when the bullet hit a person. However, there were no injuries to the personnel, he said.

The other poachers fled from the spot, and a search operation has been started to nab them. The deer meat, a rifle has been taken into custody, Ramesh Kumar said.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, Additional SP Udesh and other officials visited the spot.