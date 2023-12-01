Poaching threat in Telangana: Ready to follow party diktat, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, on Friday said he would step in to "protect" his party’s MLAs from poaching in Telangana if asked by the high command.
However, Shivakumar expressed confidence that such a scenario would not arise.
"Nobody has phoned me. No one has said anything. No MLA will go anywhere and there's no need for that," Shivakumar told reporters.
Shivakumar claimed that the BRS is trying to "contact and touch" Congress candidates. "But the party will manage locally," he added.
Asked if he will step in to "protect" MLAs from poaching, Shivakumar said: "I'll do whatever the party says."
Over the years, Shivakumar has established himself as a troubleshooter for Congress. In 2002, the then Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh sought the help of the then Karnataka CM SM Krishna to safeguard his MLAs, in fear of them being poached. At that time, it was Shivakumar who came to the rescue and held the MLAs in a resort in Bidadi.
Similarly, in 2017, he safeguarded 44 Gujarat MLAs and for a third time, he pulled off safeguarding legislators for the Congress-JD(S) coalition after the 2018 Assembly polls.
On the exit polls, Shivakumar said: "I have my own opinion. I'm confident that Congress will win in all the states."
Shivakumar said he is not a fan of exit polls. "In Karnataka, the sample size in surveys that I got done was one lakh in every constituency. Such a large sample size was taken to make sure we take the right decision while giving tickets," he said.