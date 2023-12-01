Poaching threat in Telangana: Ready to follow party diktat, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, on Friday said he would step in to "protect" his party’s MLAs from poaching in Telangana if asked by the high command.

However, Shivakumar expressed confidence that such a scenario would not arise.

"Nobody has phoned me. No one has said anything. No MLA will go anywhere and there's no need for that," Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar claimed that the BRS is trying to "contact and touch" Congress candidates. "But the party will manage locally," he added.