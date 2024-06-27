POCSO case: CID files 750-page chargesheet against Yediyurappa, three others

The minor’s 54-year-old mother filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station on March 14, 2024, accusing Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter at his house in northern Bengaluru's Dollars Colony on February 2 when they visited him to seek help in another abuse case and other matters. While Yediyurappa denied the allegations, the Karnataka government transferred the case booked under the POCSO Act and the IPC to the CID on March 15.

The survivor recorded her statement before the magistrate on March 26, while the former CM appeared before the CID for the first time on April 12 where the probe team collected his voice samples.

On May 26, the survivor’s 54-year-old mother died at a Bengaluru hospital due to lung complications. On June 10, the survivor’s brother moved the High Court seeking a speedy probe, while the same day the CID issued a notice to Yediyurappa to appear for questioning on June 12 at 10.30 am.

On June 13, the Additional City Civil and Sessions and Fast Track Special Court (FTSC-1) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former CM even as he replied to the CID notice claiming that he would appear on June 17 as he was in New Delhi for a pre-decided programme.

On June 14, the High Court ordered the CID to not take “coercive measures” against the former CM and directed him to appear before the probe team on June 17. Yediyurappa was questioned for over three hours by the CID on June 17. Yediyurappa had also filed another petition challenging the entire proceedings initiated against him, which is pending before the High Court.