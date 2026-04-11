<p class="bodytext">Nayakanahatti (Chitradurga district), DHNS: A POCSO case has been registered against a primary school teacher who allegedly sexually abused a high-school student, besides getting her pregnancy aborted in Challakere in Chitradurga district.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A case has also been filed against the doctor who performed the abortion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The complaint against mathematics teacher H O Rajanna was filed by the Chitradurga district Child Protection Officerr, following which the cops proceeded to book a case against the teacher.</p>.Report child sex abuse to police: Govt to pvt hospitals.<p class="bodytext">Rajanna reportedly developed a relationship with a high-school student, whom he took to a maize field on August 26, 2025, where he proceeded to sexually assault her.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He continued to abuse her sexually after that incident. On learning that the girl was pregnant, Rajanna took her to a nursing home in Challakere, where Dr Shankaralakshmi performed the abortion in the small hours of March 1.</p>