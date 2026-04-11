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POCSO case registered against teacher in Karnataka's Chitradurga

A case has also been filed against the doctor who performed the abortion.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 23:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChitradurga

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