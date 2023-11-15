Police are verifying multiple suspects: Udupi SP on murder of four of a family

Udupi: Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that the police are verifying multiple suspects in connection with the murder of four members of a family at Tripti Layout in Nejar of Udupi on November 12.
Already five teams are working on tracing culprit.
"We are likely to get a clear picture shortly," said the SP. Unidentified miscreant had stabbed four members of a family to death and fled from the spot.
The deceased are Hasina (48) her children Afsan (23), Aseem (12), and Aynaz (21). Haseena's mother-in-law Hajeera who had suffered stab injuries was discharged from hospital on November 13. The police verified the CCTV footage and obtained the suspect’s images traveling from Nejar to Santhekatte, Santhekatte to Udupi, and Udupi to Udyavara, said police sources.