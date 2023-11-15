Police are verifying multiple suspects: Udupi SP on murder of four of a family

Udupi: Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that the police are verifying multiple suspects in connection with the murder of four members of a family at Tripti Layout in Nejar of Udupi on November 12.

Already five teams are working on tracing culprit.

"We are likely to get a clear picture shortly," said the SP. Unidentified miscreant had stabbed four members of a family to death and fled from the spot.