Kottigehara: Baluru police arrested five men for creating a nuisance on a public road, as they were carrying out bike stunts at Rani Jhari falls in Mudigere taluk, on Monday.

The five accused, namely, Girish, Ganesh, Pravin, Ganesh and Rohith are residents of Ujire in Belthangady taluk.

The police has also sezied four motorbikes.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate said that persons creating ruckus in tourist destinations.