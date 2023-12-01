Police arrest kidnappers within hours, rescue teacher in Karnataka's Hassan

Hassan: In a swift action, the police arrested the miscreants who had abducted a female teacher, while she was on her way to school, within hours of the incident near Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.
Police have arrested the teacher’s relative Ramu and gang when they were moving towards Somwarpet.
On Thursday morning, Ramu, along with the gang members, abducted the teacher near Bittagowdanahalli, on the outskirts of Hassan city.
According to the complaint lodged by teacher’s family, Ramu and his parents had come to their house with a marriage proposal around 15 days ago. However, she and her family had rejected the offer. Irked over this, Ramu kidnapped her , the complaint stated.
Based on the complaint, the police swung into action. They examined a footage from a CCTV camera. Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujitha visited the spot. Three teams were formed and the suspects were arrested by tracing their location through mobile phone network, police said.