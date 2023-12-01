Police arrest kidnappers within hours, rescue teacher in Karnataka's Hassan

Hassan: In a swift action, the police arrested the miscreants who had abducted a female teacher, while she was on her way to school, within hours of the incident near Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

Police have arrested the teacher’s relative Ramu and gang when they were moving towards Somwarpet.

On Thursday morning, Ramu, along with the gang members, abducted the teacher near Bittagowdanahalli, on the outskirts of Hassan city.