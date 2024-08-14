Police arrest two from Mangaluru, seize 86 SIM cards allegedly for sale to cyber fraudsters

Mangaluru: The CEN police personnel arrested two people and seized 86 Airtel SIM cards from their possession. It is said that they had collected SIM cards allegedly for illegal sale to cyber fraudsters.

According to the police, the arrested are Shahad Mohammad Samar (21), a BBA student, and Mohammad Azim (19), both hailing from Belthangady.

CEN Police Station PSI Gurappa Kanti received a tip off that two people were residing in a rented house at Bikarnakatte Bajjodi in Mangaluru and had a large number of SIM cards with an intention to sell it allegedly to fraudsters from abroad.