Police arrest two from Mangaluru, seize 86 SIM cards allegedly for sale to cyber fraudsters

Mangaluru: The CEN police personnel arrested two people and seized 86 Airtel SIM cards from their possession. It is said that they had collected SIM cards allegedly for illegal sale to cyber fraudsters.
According to the police, the arrested are Shahad Mohammad Samar (21), a BBA student, and Mohammad Azim (19), both hailing from Belthangady.
CEN Police Station PSI Gurappa Kanti received a tip off that two people were residing in a rented house at Bikarnakatte Bajjodi in Mangaluru and had a large number of SIM cards with an intention to sell it allegedly to fraudsters from abroad.
Accordingly, a raid was conducted by the police. During the interrogation, the duo revealed that they had collected the SIM cards through the network of friends on the directions of Mustafa from Belthangady and Sajid from Madanthyar.
The police also seized two mobile phones and a car from the arrested. The total value of the seized property is Rs 5,49,300.
Published 14 August 2024, 16:32 IST