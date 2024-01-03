Karnataka: Police book 15 for assaulting youth for entering Golla community street

Chikkamagaluru: The Tarikere police have booked an FIR against 15 people for allegedly assaulting a youth from the Madiga community for entering the street where Golla community members reside at Gerumaradi in Tarikere taluk.

The victim Maruthi, hailing from M C Halli, was working as a driver in an earth mover. He had been to the area to clear the mud after an old house belonging to a person called Ravi was demolished.

In a complaint, Maruthi said that when he went to the street to work, 30 to 40 people arrived at the spot suddenly and objected to his presence in their area. They later assaulted him.