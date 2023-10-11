Police censured for denying CCTV footage to RTI applicant in Karnataka

The commissioner invoked Section 8(A) of RTI to issue directions to the DG&IGP Alok Mohan. “The Commission is seeing a rise in the number of cases against the police department, most of which pertain to the CCTV camera footage. During the hearing, the Commission has found that the PIOs were not providing the information in time,” he said, noting that information has been denied in several cases by citing repair work or exemption under the RTI Act.