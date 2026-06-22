Police crack down on 381 rowdies in Karnataka's Ballari range

<p>Ballari: The Anti-rowdy squad simultaneously raided 381 houses of rowdies in Ballari range, which includes Ballari, Vijayanagar, Raichur and Koppal districts, following strict instructions from the chief minister and Home Department to curtail rowdy activities in the region, said IGP P S Harsha. </p>.<p>Addressing the media here on Monday, IGP Harsha said that to contain rowdy activities in the region, 22 anti-rowdy squads have been formed. These teams simultaneously raided the places on Monday, based on the addresses provided by the anti-social elements during their parade. </p><p>During the raid, the police also verified whether the rowdies were staying in the addresses provided by them or were they hand-in glove with their aides. The police also inspected any weapons in their houses, the officer informed. </p>.<p>In Ballari, the police raided 104 houses, 106 in Vijayanagar, 103 in Raichur and 68 houses in Koppal district.</p>.<p>Except for 16 places, the team found the addresses intact and also the rowdies at these addresses. Meanwhile, it has come to light that 13 rowdies have died.</p>.<p>According to IGP Harsha, the police found an air gun-type weapon at the house of Andral Seetharam in the APMC police station limits in Ballari. Besides, stamp papers and other documents have also been found at the place. They have been seized and have been pressed into technical verification. </p>.<p>Currently, there are 3,814 rowdy-sheeters in the four districts-- 1,650 in Raichur, 954 in Koppal, 664 in Ballari and 633 in Vijayanagar. Police will keep a constant vigil on these rowdies. Besides, their houses, their addas and their aides will also be under scrutiny, and it will be mapped. “We will maintain a ‘zero-tolerance’ towards these anti-social activities,” he stressed. </p>.<p>About crimes where rowdies indulge in fleecing, the police will take the help of the Income Tax department to bring them to book. </p>.<p><strong>Rowdies in jail</strong></p>.<p>“Earlier, an externment process would take a lot of time, but now the local police stations have been vested with these powers. Already, 190 requests have been made for externment from four districts, and 79 have been cleared. While 45 have been rejected, 71 are pending,” he said. </p><p>As many as 35 requests have been made to extern rowdies in Ballari, nine in Vijaynagar, 40 in Raichur, and five in Koppal district.</p>.<p>Currently, in Ballari range, 48 rowdy-sheeters-- 19 from Koppal, 13 from Ballari, 10 from Raichur, and 6 from Vijayanagar are in jail, IGP Harsha informed. </p>.<p>District Superintendent of Police Suman D P were present.</p>.<p><strong>Wronged police won’t be spared</strong> </p><p>IGP Harsha warned of zero tolerance for police officials indulging in criminal activities or being hand in glove with criminals. Referring to previous cases IGP Harsha said that a few of them have been suspended and sent to jail he added. </p>