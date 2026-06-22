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Homeindiakarnataka

Police crack down on 381 rowdies in Karnataka's Ballari range

In Ballari, the police raided 104 houses, 106 in Vijayanagar, 103 in Raichur and 68 houses in Koppal district.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:37 IST
Karnataka NewsBallari

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