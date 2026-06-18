Police detain students over attempt to hold convention at Haveri University in Karnataka

<p>Haveri: Rural police detained four students on Wednesday morning at Haveri University (HU) after they attempted to proceed with a convention planned under the leadership of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and released them a few hours later.</p>.<p>Students had been preparing to hold the convention on Wednesday, demanding that the financially struggling Haveri University receive adequate government funding and improved basic infrastructure. They had submitted requests to the registrar and vice-chancellor seeking permission to use a room for the event. However, permission was denied because rooms cannot be allotted for organisational conferences.</p>.<p>Despite the refusal, the students planned to go ahead with the event. To maintain law and order on the campus, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Jangamashetti approached the police seeking protection. Acting on the request, police detained three students on the university premises on Tuesday morning and took them to the station. SFI district unit president Basavaraj, who is also a university student, was detained at a roadside.</p>.<p>Following intervention by leaders of various organisations, discussions were held with police officials, leading to the students’ release.</p>.<p>Later, a conciliation meeting was held between students and the vice-chancellor, after which permission was granted for university students to <br />conduct the conference, <br />excluding SFI.</p>.<p>Students alleged that the university lacks drinking water, adequate classrooms and modern facilities, and the government has failed to provide sufficient funds.</p>.<p>They claimed the conference was planned to discuss these issues and submit a memorandum to the government, but the vice-chancellor’s complaint led to their detention.</p>.<p>Vice-Chancellor Jangamashetti said organisational events are not permitted on the university campus. Only the university students’ convention has been allowed.</p>