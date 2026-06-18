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Police detain students over attempt to hold convention at Haveri University in Karnataka

Students had been preparing to hold the convention on Wednesday, demanding that the financially struggling Haveri University receive adequate government funding and improved basic infrastructure.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:48 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPolicestudent

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