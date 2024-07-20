Police dog ran 8 kms, found murderer and saved a woman's life in Karnataka

A police dog saved a woman's life and tracked a suspected murderer after running eight kilometers in heavy rain.
As per a report by India Today, a man's body was found on Bada Road near the petrol pump in Santhebennur, Channagiri taluk, Karnataka.
A patrol team as soon as it noticed the body, alerted their superiors.
The SP, SP Uma Prashant deployed Tunga 2, the police dog and her handler, constable Shafi, and other police personnel to the scene.
The doberman then sniffed the jacket of the victim and made a dash towards Channapura.
Tunga 2 ran unstopable for eight kilometers and stoppe at a house where a huge commotionwas heard. The police reportedly then barged into the house and found a man beating a woman.
The alertness of Tunga 2 prevented the death of the woman, identified as Roopa.
The police reportedly arrested the man, Rangaswamy. After investigation, it came to light that it was the murderer they were searching for was Rangaswamy himself.
The body found on the roadside was that of Santosh, 33, from Santhebennur. Santosh was killed by Rangaswamy with a machete on the highway near the petrol pump on suspicion that he had an illicit affair with his wife.
Police, as per the report said after killing Santosh, Rangaswamy fled to his village, Channapura, and interned to kill his wife, Roopa.
However, the murder was prevented in the nick of time due to Tunga 2's alertness. Roopa has been admitted to a hospital.
"Yesterday (Thursday) in Santhebennur police station limits, we came to know at around 9.45 pm that a person had been found dead. We came to know his name was Santosh, aged 33 years, from Channapura village. The accused is Rangaswamy, who also hails from Channapura village. We have apprehended three people. We have come to know that the deceased Santosh had an affair with accused Rangaswamy's wife. After Rangaswamy came to know about it, he killed Santosh," police reportedly said.
Published 20 July 2024, 11:38 IST