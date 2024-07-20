Police dog ran 8 kms, found murderer and saved a woman's life in Karnataka

A police dog saved a woman's life and tracked a suspected murderer after running eight kilometers in heavy rain.

As per a report by India Today, a man's body was found on Bada Road near the petrol pump in Santhebennur, Channagiri taluk, Karnataka.

A patrol team as soon as it noticed the body, alerted their superiors.

The SP, SP Uma Prashant deployed Tunga 2, the police dog and her handler, constable Shafi, and other police personnel to the scene.

The doberman then sniffed the jacket of the victim and made a dash towards Channapura.

Tunga 2 ran unstopable for eight kilometers and stoppe at a house where a huge commotionwas heard. The police reportedly then barged into the house and found a man beating a woman.

The alertness of Tunga 2 prevented the death of the woman, identified as Roopa.

The police reportedly arrested the man, Rangaswamy. After investigation, it came to light that it was the murderer they were searching for was Rangaswamy himself.