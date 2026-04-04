<p>Mangaluru: In a crackdown on<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gau-swastha-indias-first-image-based-ai-for-cattle-health-and-disease-protection-3926339"> illegal cattle transportation</a>, the Kadaba police rescued 20 cattle that were being transported in a violent and unlawful manner and registered a case against three individuals.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off received in the early hours, Police Sub-Inspector Jamburaj Mahajan and his team intercepted a container lorry near Kanvare in Noojibalthila village. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Periyashanthi towards Mardhala.</p><p>Upon inspection, police found 20 cattle crammed into the container under inhumane conditions. The driver was identified as Irfan (26), a resident of Belur in Hassan district. During questioning, he failed to produce any valid permit for transporting the cattle and admitted that the animals were being transported from Hassan to Kerala.</p>.Karnataka: Man arrested for theft of four cattle in Bantwal taluk.<p>The police seized both the vehicle and the cattle. A case has been registered against three at Kadaba Police Station under Sections 4, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Sections 4 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Further investigation is underway. </p>