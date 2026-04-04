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Police in Karnataka's Kadaba rescue 20 cattles being transported in unlawful manner

The driver was identified as Irfan (26), a resident of Belur in Hassan district.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeCattle transport

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