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Police interrogate Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji for nearly 6 hours in POCSO case, undergoes medical tests

The ‘POCSO’ case registered at the Lakshmeshwara police station on the charge of sexually assaulting a boy in the mutt's hostel was recently transferred to the Harihar rural police station.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:23 IST
Karnataka NewsPolicePocsoVachanananda Swami

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