Police interrogate Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji for nearly 6 hours in POCSO case, undergoes medical tests

<p>Harihar: The police, on Thursday, interrogated Vachanananda Swamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeeth for hours together.</p><p>Swamiji, who arrived at the rural police station around 9:00 am, was questioned till 2:50 pm. Later, he underwent medical examination in a general hospital in the town. The investigation team, which examined the documents related to the anticipatory bail, allowed Swamiji to return to the mutt.</p>.POCSO case filed against Vachanananda Swamiji for alleged sexual assault of boy in Harihar hostel.<p>The ‘POCSO’ case registered at the Lakshmeshwara police station on the charge of sexually assaulting a boy in the mutt's hostel was recently transferred to the Harihar rural police station. The police had issued a notice to Vachanananda Swamiji to appear for the interrogation. Swamiji went to the station in a devotee’s car. A police team led by Dy SP BS Basavaraj conducted the interrogation.</p><p>Swamiji left the police station and went directly to the Taluk general hospital as instructed by the police. He underwent the medical tests conducted for the accused in the ‘POCSO’ case. He simply replied, "I respect the law; I will uphold the law" and left for the mutt in a private car.</p><p>The hospital staff collected the samples from the seer required for the potency test.</p>.Court grants anticipatory bail to Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji in child abuse case.<p>Speaking to reporters, doctor Raghavendra Durgoji said, blood samples, nails and hair of the seer have been collected. The clothes he was wearing, including underwear, have been collected. They will be sent to the forensic laboratory and a report will be obtained.</p><p>"Information related to the mental state of the accused and age confirmation will be obtained. An opinion will be given based on the report of the forensic laboratory. Since a few years have passed since the incident, it is difficult to obtain evidence in a medical examination," the doctor responded to a question.</p>