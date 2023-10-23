Police, military intelligence jointly uncover scam of fake recruitment for Indian armed forces in Karnataka

"A Joint Operation was carried out by the Military Intelligence, Bengaluru and Srirampura police team of Chitradurga district to apprehend the fraudster and his accomplice in Chitradurga on October 20, for allegedly defrauding 150 youths of Rs 1 Crore, under the pretext of recruiting them and providing them job into (sic) the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, in different districts of Karnataka like Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri districts,' it said.