Police open fire at rowdy sheeter in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagluru: A rowdy sheeter, wanted in several cases attempted to stab a police officer and injured him when the police team had gone to arrest him at Balehonnur.

After stabbing the police, he attempted to flee from the spot. The police, in turn, opened fire at him and shot at his leg.

M K Poornesh from Magalu village in Balehonnur of N R Taluk has suffered a bullet injury and is admitted to Chikkamagaluru Government Hospital.