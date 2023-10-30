Police open fire at rowdy sheeter in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagluru: A rowdy sheeter, wanted in several cases attempted to stab a police officer and injured him when the police team had gone to arrest him at Balehonnur.
After stabbing the police, he attempted to flee from the spot. The police, in turn, opened fire at him and shot at his leg.
M K Poornesh from Magalu village in Balehonnur of N R Taluk has suffered a bullet injury and is admitted to Chikkamagaluru Government Hospital.
The injured head constable is Manjunath. He has suffered injuries to his shoulder and is admitted to a hospital in Balehonnur, said Superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amate.
Poornesh was absconding for the last one and a half months. He was wanted in several other cases including one attempt to murder.
On getting information that he was at home, the police personnel reached his house. When he was asked to surrender, he attempted to flee by attacking the police personnel.
PSI Dilip Kumar initially fired twice in the air. When the rowdy sheeter did not surrender, he fired at his leg, said Vikram Amate.