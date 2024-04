Police recover 1,200 gelatin sticks, detonators in Kolar; one detained

In a search operation conducted by the Kolar Police reportedly on a tipoff, 1,200 gelatin sticks, 7 boxes of wire, and 6 detonators were recovered from a person who was shifting explosives in a car, in Nangali police station limits of Mulbaghal taluk in Kolar district on Monday.