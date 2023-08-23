Police reforms will take some time to bear fruit: Parameshwara

Senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara, who holds a PhD in Plant Pathology, is a three-time home minister. In his current stint, Parameshwara tells DH’s N B Hombal, that he wants to make the police people-friendly, continue the war on drugs and take on the challenge of cybercrimes. Excerpts:
Given the day and age, is the police department up-to-date or is there scope for more reforms?
Reform is a continuous process. Although our police are counted as one of the best in the country, I agree that we need to be more people-friendly. I’m trying to bring in reforms on the lines of what Germany did after the World War. As a first step towards a people-friendly initiative, we’re releasing Rs 1 lakh per station per annum to offer a cup of tea or coffee to people who come with complaints.
We’ve also asked stations to have sufficient number of chairs to make people sit. I’ve no objection if police treat criminals the way criminals need to be dealt with, in accordance with the law. But everyone coming with complaints should not be seen or treated like criminals. I’ve told the police to book cases without hesitation. We’re also planning to increase the number of Safety Island booths (telephone booth-like structures to contact the police) for those in distress, especially women and children.
The police are largely seen as having a colonial hangover and citizens feel intimidated.
We’ve started the reforms. Let me remind you, the Gestapo (secret police in Nazi Germany) had earned notoriety during the World War. It took almost 40 years for the German police to become people friendly. Reforms are taking place, but they’ll take some time to bear fruit.
For all the tech-savvy claims made by the police, the conviction rate is extremely low in cybercrimes. Why?
Cybercrime is just 15 years old in our country. It’s a challenge the new world has thrown at us. With no proper laws to tackle this grey area, it has become difficult to ensure conviction. Most crimes happen in a fixed geographical area, whereas cybercrimes can be committed sitting far away. It becomes extremely difficult to even crack cases or proceed towards arresting criminals from some other country. As our laws are weak, the conviction rate is also low. The number of cases is going up because awareness about these crimes is rising among people.
What’s the current threat perception for Karnataka as far as terrorism is concerned?
Threats from terrorists will always be there. But Bengaluru is relatively safe as intelligence exchange is happening with multiple agencies, including National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a regular basis. There have been instances of sleeper cells being found in Bengaluru and Karnataka.
How do you plan to tackle drug abuse in the state?
Since my first term as home minister, I’ve waged war against the sale of illegal drugs. We’ve completed mapping of routes through which drugs are smuggled into Bengaluru. A list of habitual offenders who are also on the peddlers’ list has been prepared. Officers above the rank of sub-inspector need to visit colleges once a month, while those below have to visit schools. This is done to increase rapport with the community, in order to gather information on illegal activities, listen to grievances and take suggestions for better policing. I’ve also decided to meet heads of educational institutions separately to seek their cooperation and suggestions in my war on drugs.