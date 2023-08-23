Police reforms will take some time to bear fruit: Parameshwara

Since my first term as home minister, I’ve waged war against the sale of illegal drugs. We’ve completed mapping of routes through which drugs are smuggled into Bengaluru. A list of habitual offenders who are also on the peddlers’ list has been prepared. Officers above the rank of sub-inspector need to visit colleges once a month, while those below have to visit schools. This is done to increase rapport with the community, in order to gather information on illegal activities, listen to grievances and take suggestions for better policing. I’ve also decided to meet heads of educational institutions separately to seek their cooperation and suggestions in my war on drugs.