<p>Halebid: Police have rescued more than 18 daily wage workers from other districts who were allegedly confined by a person who was witholding their salary. </p><p>The incident took place at at Chatnahalli village in Belur taluk, Hassan district.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, Halebid police conducted a raid and rescued more than 18 labourers, who were confined at a place.</p><p>It is alleged that a person named Nagaraj had assembled the people from across states and assured them that he will provide them with jobs. </p><p>He took them to work as farm labourers at a ginger field. But, after the day's work, the labourers were not provided wages and were confined at one place, it is alleged.</p><p>Based on the allegations, the police conducted a raid and rescued the labourers safely. Nagaraj, escaped from the spot during the raid, fearing arrest. Search is on to nab him, the police said.</p><p>The rescued labourers have been made to stay temporarily at Ambedkar Bhavan and provided all facilities.</p>