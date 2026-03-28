<p>Mysuru: Hunsur rural subdivision police have raided a shed where 7.35kg Mephedrone and 41kg <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/crystal-meth-smuggling-network-uncovered-in-bengaluru-drugs-worth-rs-83-cr-seized-3940650">drug </a>precursor was stored in hospital kaval near Dasanapura of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district. </p><p>The land where the shed was located belonged to Mohammed Irfan, 42, Rehmat Mohalla, Hunsur town. They have arrested Irfan and another Mohammed Irfan, 30 of Siddique Mohalla of Mysuru city. </p>.Drugs worth Rs 5.5 cr seized in Bengaluru; two Nigerians held near Hebbagodi .<p>Based on the information about production and storage of synthetic drugs in this shed, police have raided and seized drugs. </p><p>Hunsur rural police have registered the case.</p>