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Police seize 7.35kg Mephedrone and 41kg drug precursor in Karnataka's Hunsur

They have arrested Irfan and another Mohammed Irfan, 30 of Siddique Mohalla of Mysuru city.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:37 IST
KarnatakaCrimeDrugshunsur

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