Police should create peaceful, fearless environment, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged the Bengaluru police to work towards creating a peaceful and fearless environment in the fast-growing city and to maintain law and order.
The remark came after Siddaramaih met with senior police officers, including City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, earlier on Saturday. “Since our government came to power, crime cases have reduced in the city,” Siddaramaiah said.
“Even though crimes can’t be eradicated, they can be reduced. The police should give priority to the crimes that can be prevented,” he said.
The chief minister directed the city police to work towards ending the drug mafia, identify those who live alone and prioritise their protection. He also said that the police beat system should be strengthened.
“The Hoysala patrolling system should be strengthened and work more responsibly,” Siddaramaiah said.
“It is not right for the police officer and staff to be involved with the real estate people and to be involved in illegal activities. Because of this, people lose confidence in the police system,” he added.
The chief minister said that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.
“Rowdyism should be put to an end,” he said.
The chief minister also commended the police commissioner for maintaining proper bandobast during the recent New Year celebrations.