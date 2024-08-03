Police sub-inspector death: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara orders probe, BJP says cop harassed for money

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said he has ordered an investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of Yadgir police sub-inspector Parashuram and its link to a Congress MLA.
The Opposition BJP has pounced on the issue, targeting the Congress government for the death of a “Dalit” officer and that he was pressured by Yadgir MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampana Gouda (Sunny).
A letter purportedly written by Parashuram’s wife naming the MLA and his son has gone viral.
“I have ordered an inquiry. The wife’s allegation too will be examined and investigated. We won’t reject the allegation,” Parameshwara said.
“Information is that it was a natural death, not suicide. There’s no death note. The reason is also said to be his transfer,” Parameshwara said.
On the allegation that Parashuram had to pay Rs 30 lakh to the MLA, Parameshwara said: “It’s an allegation, which needs investigation. Even if a ruling party MLA is involved, I’ve asked officials to file an FIR.”
IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also in charge of the Kalaburagi district, said he spoke to Parameshwara, Parashuram’s wife and local leaders.
“The government will conduct an inquiry. Some say death was due to cardiac arrest. We’ll know after a post-mortem. The government will ensure nobody faces injustice,” Priyank said.
Parashuram’s wife told Priyank that the policeman was under stress. “He was transferred within a year due to elections,” Priyank said. “He met me last week. I advised him to come to Kalaburagi where there's a staff shortage. He sought two days’ time to consult his family as he had just been transferred to Yadgir,” he said.
The BJP blamed “cash-for-posting” and “hafta vasooli racket” for Parashuram’s death.
“This deep-rooted corruption has unfortunately taken the life of another Dalit officer, who succumbed to the unending greed & loot of the local Congress MLA,” BJP state president BY Vijayendra said. “Unfortunately, harassment & death of Dalit officers continue unabated under the Congress government, which is acting as a proxy ATM for the Congress high command,” he said.
Published 03 August 2024, 10:11 IST