Police sub-inspector death: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara orders probe, BJP says cop harassed for money

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said he has ordered an investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of Yadgir police sub-inspector Parashuram and its link to a Congress MLA.

The Opposition BJP has pounced on the issue, targeting the Congress government for the death of a “Dalit” officer and that he was pressured by Yadgir MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampana Gouda (Sunny).

A letter purportedly written by Parashuram’s wife naming the MLA and his son has gone viral.

“I have ordered an inquiry. The wife’s allegation too will be examined and investigated. We won’t reject the allegation,” Parameshwara said.

“Information is that it was a natural death, not suicide. There’s no death note. The reason is also said to be his transfer,” Parameshwara said.

On the allegation that Parashuram had to pay Rs 30 lakh to the MLA, Parameshwara said: “It’s an allegation, which needs investigation. Even if a ruling party MLA is involved, I’ve asked officials to file an FIR.”