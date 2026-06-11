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Homeindiakarnataka

Police submit 100-page chargesheet against Vachanananda Swamiji in POCSO case

The mother of a 16-year-old boy had filed a POCSO case against Vachanananda Swamiji in May.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:20 IST
IndiaKarnatakaCrimePocso

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