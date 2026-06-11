Police submit 100-page chargesheet against Vachanananda Swamiji in POCSO case

<p>Davangere: The police have filed chargesheet against Vachanananda Swamiji of Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha, who was removed as head recently, after completing the investigation into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pocso">POCSO </a>case registered against him on charges of sexually assaulting a boy.</p><p>The investigation was completed within a month of the case being registered and the chargesheet of more than 100 pages was submitted to the District Special POCSO Court on June 6. The chargesheet also included evidence, statements of the victim and his classmates.</p><p>The report prepared by the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with regard to the allegations of abusing the boys of the hostel is in the chargesheet. Sources have informed that only some medical and forensic laboratory reports are pending.</p><p>The mother of a 16-year-old boy had filed a POCSO case against Vachanananda Swamiji at Lakshmeshwar police station in Gadag district on May 5. The police had intensified the investigation as the case was transferred to Harihar Rural Police Station, which is under the jurisdiction of the crime scene. Swamiji, who had been granted anticipatory bail, was summoned to the police station and questioned several times.</p>.Supreme Court quashes POCSO case against man using extraordinary power after victim marries accused.<p>Speaking to media persons, SV Patil, counsel for the seer, said, POCSO is a serious case and the police should have conducted a detailed investigation. However, the investigation was completed within three weeks of the FIR being filed. </p><p>"The fact that the chargesheet was filed in a hurry has raised suspicions. The police, who have succumbed to external pressure, have a malicious intention to implicate Swamiji in the case," he charged.</p><p>The District Special POCSO Court, which admitted the application filed by the police seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Vachanananda Swamiji in the POCSO case, has reserved its order for June 18.</p><p>The police of Harihar Rural Police Station had filed an application with the court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted even before the case was registered. The court, after hearing the arguments from all the parties, reserved the final order.</p>