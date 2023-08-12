Home
indiakarnataka

Police targeting BJP IT cell workers, charges Ravikumar

After meeting the DCP here, Kumar charged that the Congress government has started targeting the BJP IT cell workers.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 22:09 IST

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar on Friday alleged that the police are harassing the BJP IT cell workers after the party's Mandya unit launched the 'PayCS' poster campaign. 

After meeting the DCP here, Kumar charged that the Congress government has started targeting the BJP IT cell workers.

"Our IT cell is exceptionally active. The police are unnecessarily harassing us. The IT cell has been questioning the ruling party about rising corruption at every level of the government. It is the right of any political party. Instead of rectifying their mistakes, they are harassing our workers,”  he said while citing the detention of Tumkuru-based social media influencer Shakuntala.   

(Published 11 August 2023, 22:09 IST)
BJPKarnataka

