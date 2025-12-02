Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Police thwart job aspirants’ rally in Dharwad

Over 40 activists taken into preventive custody.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 06:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 06:39 IST
protestDharwadKaranataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us