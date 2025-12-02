<p>Dharwad: High drama unfolded at Srinagar Circle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharwad">Dharwad,</a> the hub of competitive exam coaching centres, after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hubballi">Hubballi</a>-Dharwad police took more than 40 job aspirants and student leaders into preventive custody on Monday.</p><p>The police action, aimed at stopping a planned protest rally by government job aspirants, drew criticism from political leaders, student organisations, Raitha Sangha, and aspirants themselves.</p>.Hubballi-Dharwad civic body's demand for funds swells over Rs 3k crore.<p>The Janasamanara Vedike had given a call for a protest rally demanding that the government fill vacant posts in various departments and relax the upper age limit for recruitment. However, the city police denied permission citing possible law and order issues. </p><p>Despite this, the organisers decided to go ahead with the protest. Thus, a heavy police deployment was made around Srinagar Circle, with Police Commissioner N Shashikumar camping at the site since early morning. Barricades were erected to restrict entry, and announcements were made at coaching centres and 24×7 libraries advising students not to participate in the rally.</p><p>In the ensuing standoff, police detained over 40 aspirants, including student leader Yellappa Hegade. </p><p><strong>Police’s action decried</strong></p><p>Student organisations, farmers’ unions and social activists condemned the police action, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained. They reiterated that the government must address the long-pending and legitimate demands of the job seekers.</p><p>They noted that the protest was not sudden. Over the last four to five months, job aspirants and the Job Aspirants’ Struggle Committee have staged several demonstrations in Dharwad. On October 17, a statewide convention of job aspirants was held under the leadership of former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde and senior activist S R Hiremath, where several resolutions were passed and submitted to the government.</p><p>However, both the state and union governments have failed to take concrete steps on recruitment so far. This continued apathy, they said, has demoralised lakhs of youth, especially from poor and middle-class families, who have been preparing for years with hope, only to see their patience wearing thin.</p><p>“Even now, it is not too late for the state and union governments to acknowledge the suffering of unemployed youth across Karnataka and the country. The governments must immediately act on the demands of job aspirants. They must take decisive steps to address unemployment by filling vacant government posts and generating jobs through industries,” said Sunil T R and Veeresh Naregal, conveners of the Vedike.</p><p>“If not, we warn the government that this struggle will intensify in the coming days democratically, step-by-step, and with greater determination. Before the situation escalates, we urge both governments to meet our demands without delay,” they added.</p>