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Homeindiakarnataka

Police trace mobile phones worth Rs 23 lakh in Karnataka's Mandya

The mobile phones were traced with the help of Central equipment identity register technology, officials said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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