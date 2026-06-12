Police trace mobile phones worth Rs 23 lakh in Karnataka's Mandya

<p>The police have recovered 130 lost or missing mobile phones worth Rs 23 lakh and handed it over to its respective owners, said Superintendent of Police N Yatish.</p>.<p>Addressing media persons here on Thursday, he said, the mobile phones were traced with the help of Central equipment identity register technology. Around 130 mobile phones, out of 759 phones, that were lost or stolen, in the last one year have been recovered by the crime police, he said.</p>.<p>In case, the people lose their mobile phones in future, they should immediately login to www.ceir.gov.in with the copy of police complaint and other relevant documents related to the phone, he said. He also lauded the team for speedy recovery of the phones.</p>