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Homeindiakarnataka

Policy man among officials transferred amid new government stepping in Karnataka

Another official from the CM’s office Ramesh P Konareddi was transferred on Thursday. Konareddi was Siddaramaiah’s officer on special duty.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:58 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahofficialstransfer

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