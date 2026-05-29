Policy man among officials transferred amid new government stepping in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: KAS officer Venkateshaiah, a long-time collaborator with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, was transferred on Thursday ahead of a new government stepping in. </p>.<p>A 2012-batch KAS officer, Venkateshaiah was Siddaramaiah’s private secretary. He has now been posted as director of agricultural marketing. Armed with a PhD, Venkateshaiah was known as the CM’s trusted lieutenant on policy matters. From drafting speeches to preparing policy notes, Venkateshaiah found a place in the CM’s first circle.</p>.Ahead of new government, Siddaramaiah's policy man Venkateshaiah exits CMO after transfer.<p>Another official from the CM’s office Ramesh P Konareddi was transferred on Thursday. Konareddi was Siddaramaiah’s officer on special duty. He is now director at the KPTCL .</p>.<p>KMF MD B Shivaswamy was also transferred as executive director of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). Shivaswamy was earlier Siddaramaiah’s joint secretary. </p>