Political appointees in wildlife board may hit conservation

Staring at the rising man-animal conflicts across the state, the government has constituted the State Board of Wildlife (SBWL), where political considerations have prevailed over environmental concerns.

The SBWL has the task of monitoring the protected areas and scrutinising various projects proposed by public and private agencies to ensure that conservation doesn’t take a backseat in the name of development.

In Karnataka, where a person gets killed every week in the man-animal conflict, protection of wildlife habitats has become critical. As per the rules, the SBWL is composed of three legislative members, three representatives of NGOs in the wildlife conservation sector and 10 eminent conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists.