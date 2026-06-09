Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu appointed as chief advisor to Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Political strategist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/who-is-sunil-kanugolu-siddaramaiah-s-chief-political-advisor-1224271.html">Sunil Kanugolu</a> was appointed on Monday as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s chief advisor. Kanugolu, who heads the political consultancy Inclusive Minds, was also the chief advisor when Siddaramaiah was CM.</p>.From Kanakapura's agrarian family to Karnataka CM post: Timeline of D K Shivakumar's political journey.<p>He is said to have played an important role in the Congress’ decisive victory in the 2023 Assembly elections in both Karnataka and Telangana.</p>