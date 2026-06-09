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Homeindiakarnataka

Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu appointed as chief advisor to Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

Kanugolu was also the chief advisor when Siddaramaiah was CM.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 00:50 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 00:50 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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