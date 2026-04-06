<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basavaraj-bommai">Basavaraj Bommai</a> has declined to accept an honorary doctorate from the Haveri University, and said that politicians should not be considered for such recognition. </p><p>“I have already informed the vice-chancellor that I will not be accepting the honorary doctorate,” Bommai, the Haveri BJP MP, said in a statement. “I do not seek any awards in public service. I consider the love and trust of the people to be the greatest honour in public service.”</p><p>Bommai’s stance comes even as public universities are bestowing honorary doctorates on politicians. </p>.Karnataka: Minister M C Sudhakar moots panel to regulate honorary doctorates.<p>Last week, Congress MLC and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s confidant K Govindaraj and former JD(S) MLC BM Farooq were given honorary doctorates by Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. Earlier this year, former minister PGR Sindhia received an honorary doctorate by Gulbarga University. Last year, Speaker UT Khader and former MLC D Madegowda received honorary doctorates. </p><p>“In my view, an honorary doctorate is an honour that should be conferred on individuals who have rendered exceptional and significant service in a particular field over a long period. Hence, it should be awarded to such achievers,” Bommai said. </p><p>“It is my personal opinion that it is not appropriate to confer honorary doctorates on politicians or those engaged in social service on their own accord,” Bommai said, calling for reconsideration of this practice. </p><p>Last month, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar called for the constitution of an expert panel to regulate honorary doctorates citing "lack of standards".</p>.Job recruitments: Basavaraj Bommai urges govt to provide internal quota by consensus.<p>In a letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the chancellor of public universities, Sudhakar said the law empowers universities to confer honorary doctorates on "distinguished individuals" for their contributions. "To preserve the dignity, credibility and sanctity of honorary degrees, it has become necessary to evolve uniform regulatory guidelines,” Sudhakar stated. </p><p>The proposed review will cover honorary doctorates conferred by public, private and deemed-to-be universities. </p>