Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Politicians shouldn't get it': Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai declines honorary doctorate from Haveri University

'I do not seek any awards in public service. I consider the love and trust of the people to be the greatest honour in public service;, the former Karnataka CM said
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 10:36 IST
Karnataka Newsbasavaraj bommaiKarnataka PoliticshaveriHonorary doctorates

Follow us on :

Follow Us