Poll code violation: Rs 4.73 cr seized

Bengaluru: Election officials seized cash, liquor and freebies, worth Rs 4.73 crore, in the 24 hours before Tuesday evening, taking the total value of seized commodities to Rs 20.62 crore with the total number of FIRs going up to 135.
According to a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer, Rs 99.2 lakh was seized from Murukanahalli of K R Pet taluk in the Mandya parliamentary constituency, while Rs 15 lakh was seized from Halepenjahalli of Hunsur taluk in the Mysore constituency.
Officials have removed 1.47 lakh posters, wall writings and banners in the last three days as part of the drive to enforce the model code of conduct.
Vijayapura CEN police seized Rs 2.93 crore in cash being transported from Hyderabad to Hubballi, by car. without valid documents on Monday night.
(Published 19 March 2024, 22:20 IST)