Poll guarantees providing succour to drought-hit: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the effective implementation of poll guarantees had reduced the severity of drought on the poor in the last seven months.
Extending New Year greetings to Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and senior government secretaries at his home office Krishna here, Siddaramaiah said, "More than 60% of people are dependent on agriculture and allied activities. It is because of our guarantees that the severity of the drought has reduced. Although there is drought, its intensity has reduced to some extent as poor families have gained purchasing power," he noted.
Quoting the universal basic income policy, the chief minister said the income of the people has increased and economic activities have been given impetus.
"We have incurred a crop loss of 35,000 crores in 48 lakh hectares area in the state due to drought situation. Relief from the government will not be sufficient if nature does not support us. We are facing this situation due to climate change. I pray for good rains during monsoon in 2024," he said.