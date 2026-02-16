<p>Bengaluru: In a setback to Congress MLA S N Subbareddy, the Karnataka High Court has set aside his election from Bagepalli constituency of Chikkaballapur district in the 2023 Assembly elections. Justice M G S Kamal passed the order while partly allowing the election petition filed by defeated BJP candidate C Muniraju alleging election malpractice.</p><p>The court declined to declare Muniraju as elected in place of Subbareddy and said it is for the Election Commission to take steps in accordance with the law.</p><p>After the pronouncement of the judgment, the advocate representing Subbareddy requested the court to stay the operation of the order to enable him to approach the Supreme Court.</p><p>However, the court declined this request and said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, will be provided with a copy of the order immediately. </p>.Yogesh Goudar murder: Karnataka HC bins Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea.<p>The Assembly elections were held May 10, 2023, and the results were announced on May 13.</p><p>Petitioner Muniraju alleged electoral malpractices by Subbareddy besides accusing him of not disclosing information and furnishing false information in the election affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India (ECI) April 20, 2023.</p><p>The petitioner said the affidavit did not disclose assets and liabilities in Form 26 with regard to Subbareddy’s savings accounts, and accounts belonging to his wife and daughter.</p><p>The petitioner further stated that Subbareddy filed false information in relation to agriculture properties owned by him and his daughter.</p><p>The petition had stated that while a candidate is required to disclose all bank account details, including current account with up-to-date balance, Subbareddy has not only failed to disclose the current account details of several business entities but has suppressed their existence altogether.</p>