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Polling to Davangere South and Bagalkot byelections concludes peacefully

In Davangere South, the Congress faces the prospect of division of the decisive Muslim votes (around 80,000) after denying a ticket to the community.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsBagalkotDavangereBypoll

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