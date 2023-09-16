Pontiffs bat for Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka

A group of pontiffs, representing the Mutts belonging to backward communities, on Friday pressed for a Dalit to be made the chief minister.
At a news conference, the pontiffs said Dalits and minorities voted big for the Congress not for the sake of Siddaramaiah. “They voted looking at Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa and H C Mahadevappa,” Chitradurga Chalavadi Guru Peetha’s Basavanagideva Swami said. “The golden opportunity of having a Dalit CM was missed twice. Kharge was prevented from becoming the CM. Then, Parameshwara was prevented,” the seer said.
“Dalits and minorities voted for the Congress thinking that Kharge, Parameshwara or Muniyappa will become the CM.”
The grouping also slammed the Congress’ move to issue a show cause notice to senior leader B K Hariprasad. The pontiffs are also planning to meet the Congress top brass and take out a foot march from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.