Pontiffs bat for Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka

At a news conference, the pontiffs said Dalits and minorities voted big for the Congress not for the sake of Siddaramaiah. “They voted looking at Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa and H C Mahadevappa,” Chitradurga Chalavadi Guru Peetha’s Basavanagideva Swami said. “The golden opportunity of having a Dalit CM was missed twice. Kharge was prevented from becoming the CM. Then, Parameshwara was prevented,” the seer said.