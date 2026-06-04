Ponzi scam suspected: Firm offering huge returns raided in Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: In another suspected case of fraudulent deposit collection and investor cheating, officials on Thursday conducted a raid on the office of Adityaraj Capital Private Limited at Bhagya Nagar in Belagavi under the provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interests of Depositors (KPID) Act.</p>.<p>The raid was led by Belagavi Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner Shravan Nayak following directions from the district administration. Officials scrutinised documents related to the company’s financial transactions, investments and deposit schemes as part of an ongoing inquiry.</p>.<p>The development comes close on the heels of the alleged multi-crore Shivam Associates (Acumen) scam that surfaced in the city last month. Investigations into that case revealed that more than 35,000 depositors and investors were allegedly cheated after being promised unusually high returns. Owing to the magnitude of the fraud, the case was subsequently transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).</p>.Officials raid mango shops in Muddebihal to check use of chemicals.<p>According to a police report, investigations into the Shivam Associates case indicated that several other firms engaged in similar financial activities were operating in Belagavi, with Adityaraj Capital emerging as one of the entities under scrutiny.</p>.<p><strong>Huge returns</strong></p>.<p>Authorities said Adityaraj Capital allegedly entered into leverage funding agreements with investors, promising monthly returns of 5% on capital and an additional 5% interest. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the company was neither listed as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) nor registered with the Reserve Bank of <br>India (RBI) to undertake such activities.</p>.<p>Investigators further found that the company was not registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).</p>.<p>However, investors were reportedly issued certificates bearing the name of Axis Securities Limited. Officials are examining the nature and authenticity of these documents.</p>.<p><strong>Promotion</strong></p>.<p>Police said the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Balaraj Mane, had promoted investment schemes through social media platforms, promising substantial returns to investors. A website operated by the company, www.adityacapital.com, was found to be under maintenance at the time of the inquiry.</p>.<p>Officials also noted that Mane had organised a promotional programme at the District Stadium in Belagavi on February 7 this year to publicise the investment schemes. Videos related to the event were reportedly uploaded on YouTube.</p>.<p>During the preliminary inquiry, authorities found that deposits and investments had been mobilised through leverage funding arrangements despite the company lacking the necessary regulatory approvals from the RBI and SEBI to offer such schemes.</p>.<p>Acting under the KPID Act, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Roshan directed the assistant commissioner to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the affairs, activities and operations of Adityaraj Capital. The inquiry will include verification of deposits, investments and other monetary contributions collected from the public; examination of the company’s registrations, licences and statutory compliances; and collection of relevant records, agreements, account books, bank details, electronic data and promotional materials.</p>.<p>The assistant commissioner has also been authorised to inspect and search the company’s premises and any related locations, seize and preserve records and digital evidence, and assess whether the establishment is engaged in unauthorised deposit collection, fraudulent transactions, misrepresentation, repayment defaults or other violations under the KPID Act and applicable laws.</p>.<p>The authorities will further determine the extent of public exposure, identify affected investors and evaluate the financial implications arising from the company’s activities.</p>