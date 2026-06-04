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Homeindiakarnataka

Ponzi scam suspected: Firm offering huge returns raided in Belagavi

The raid was led by Belagavi Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner Shravan Nayak following directions from the district administration.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 18:09 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 18:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

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