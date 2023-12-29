Poojary urges Siddaramaiah govt to announce drought relief

Mangaluru: Opposition leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary urged the State government to stop blaming the centre and instead announce the Rs 10,000 crore drought relief on its own.

"Congress government in Karnataka has been levelling allegations on the Central government on failure to release funds to tackle drought. The State government should announce a drought relief package," he said after visiting the BJP election office in Mangaluru on Friday.

He said that the state government has failed in drought management, maintenance law and order.