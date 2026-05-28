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Homeindiakarnataka

Poor admissions: 458 UG course combinations scrapped at Karnataka govt colleges

As per the information available from the department of collegiate education, most of the scrapped course combinations include Political Science, Economics, Kannada Optional, Sociology.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:55 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 20:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCollegesundergraduate courses

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