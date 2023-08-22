Poor monsoon: Karnataka to start drought assessment

"The rain forecast for the rest of August is not encouraging. As per the current information, it is expected that even in September there will be normal or less than normal rainfall. Considering all this, there is a threat of crops wilting in several parts of the state," Gowda said.

There are demands from farmers to declare drought, Gowda noted.

According to data available with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), between June 1 and August 19 this year - season of the south-west monsoon - the state has seen a 24 per cent rainfall deficit. Karnataka overall recorded 479 mm rainfall, against a normal rainfall of 622.7 mm.

According to the union government's format, ground truthing should be done for five major crops in a village. 10 villages in each taluk must be surveyed, Gowda explained.

Accordingly, officials have been asked to immediately begin the survey in 120 affected taluks, Gowda said, adding that the sub-committee would meet after 10 days.

While the target for the Kharif season was to sow in 82 lakh hectares. As on August 18, there has been sowing in 64 lakh hectares, compared to 71.74 lakh hectares last year.

Drinking water

In a separate meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took stock of the drinking water situation in Karnataka. He was informed that 39 taluks are facing shortage of drinking water. In 121 villages, water is being supplied through tankers. This requires Rs 86 crore, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge informed the CM.

Gowda said, however, that there is no immediate threat to drinking water.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said, there is enough water to last the next three months for on and off irrigation to grow dry crops.