Popular Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram dies in a road accident in Telangana

Telugu and Kannada television actress Pavitra Jayaram passed away in a road accident near Divitapally, Telangana in the early hours of Sunday.

She was travelling with her cousin Apeksha, driver Srikant and actor and husband Chandrakant, all of whom sustained severe injuries. Their driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider. An RTC bus rammed into the right side of the car, following which Pavitra passed away on the spot.

Media reports suggest that she was returning to Hanakere, Mandya, from Hyderabad, when the accident occurred within the Bhuthpur police station limits.