<p>Mysuru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said population control cannot be imposed, though demographic imbalance remains linked to the issue.</p>.<p>Speaking at the 15th Golden Jubilee special lecture series of JSS Mahavidyapeetha at Suttur Mutt, he stressed that people must be educated to follow any population policy voluntarily.</p>.<p>Responding to another question, Bhagwat said the Uniform Civil Code has already been implemented in some states and may eventually be extended across Bharat.</p>.<p>Speaking on social harmony, he said untouchability arose because society forgot the spirit of oneness and created divisions of “high” and “low”.</p>.<p>Citing Dr B R Ambedkar, he said social equality is essential for political and economic equality, and that harmony comes through belongingness and goodwill.</p>.<p>Pointing at the unrest across the world, including wars, Bhagwat said, “Wars are caused by needs and petty interests, because we do not want to share what we have.”</p>.<p>He advocated restrained consumerism and equitable distribution for true development. Bhagwat also underlined the importance of Dharma in maintaining harmony and social order.</p>