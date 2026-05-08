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Population control can't be imposed: Mohan Bhagwat

Responding to another question, Bhagwat said the Uniform Civil Code has already been implemented in some states and may eventually be extended across Bharat.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 21:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRSSMohan Bhagwat

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