POSCO case: CID questions former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for three hours

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday was questioned for over three hours by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

CID sources confirmed that Yediyurappa arrived at the headquarters of the investigating agency on Palace Road at 11 am and left at 2.40 pm.

A well-placed source said that Yediyurappa was questioned by a DySP-ranked official regarding the allegations. His statement was recorded while he refuted the charges, the source close to the probe told DH.