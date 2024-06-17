POSCO case: CID questions former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for three hours

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday was questioned for over three hours by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.
CID sources confirmed that Yediyurappa arrived at the headquarters of the investigating agency on Palace Road at 11 am and left at 2.40 pm.
A well-placed source said that Yediyurappa was questioned by a DySP-ranked official regarding the allegations. His statement was recorded while he refuted the charges, the source close to the probe told DH.
Senior officers, however, refused to divulge further details and said investigations are on.
On June 15, after Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru, he said: “I have total confidence in the judiciary. I will get justice.” “People will teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies,” he added.
A 54-year-old woman on March 14, 2024, filed a police complaint and accused Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her 17-year-old daughter at his house in northern Bengaluru's Dollars Colony on February 2 when they visited him seeking help in another abuse case.
Sadashivanagar police opened a case under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment). Yediyurappa categorically denied the accusation, while the Karnataka government handed the case to the CID on March 15.
On March 26, the survivor recorded her statement before a magistrate. On April 12, Yediyurappa first appeared before the CID, and the probe team collected his voice sample.
After that, the case remained in limbo, as the Lok Sabha elections kicked in. On May 26, the survivor’s mother died at a hospital in Bengaluru due to lung complications.
On June 10, the survivor’s brother moved the High Court seeking a speedy probe. The same day, the CID also issued a notice of appearance to Yediyurappa and asked to appear for questioning on June 12 at 10.30 am.
The former CM replied that he would appear on June 17 as he was in New Delhi on a pre-decided programme.
On June 13, Bengaluru's Additional City Civil and Sessions and Fast Track Special Court (FTSC-1) issued a non-bailable warrant. On June 14, the High Court ordered the investigators not to take coercive measures against Yediyurappa and directed him to appear before the probe team on June 17.
Recoveries made by CID
*Rs 35,000 cash allegedly given to the survivor and her mother
*Mobile devices belonging to the survivor and her mother
*Retrieved digital data from mobile devices
*Voice sample of BS Yediyurappa