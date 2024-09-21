Possible ban on feeding pigeons near Mysuru Palace as MP Wadiyar convenes meet to discuss damage to heritage structure

Mysuru: Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar has convened a meeting to elicit public opinion on a possible ban on feeding pigeons near the North Gate of Mysuru Palace, at 8 am on Sunday, September 22.

The public meeting, presided over by the MP, will be held at Sri Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple, near the North Gate of Mysuru Palace.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashad Ur Rehman Sheriff are expected to participate.

According to the press note from the MP’s office, the meeting has been convened, following pleas by several organisations, seeking a ban on feeding of pigeons, as their droppings are a threat to the heritage structures in the vicinity, including the Palce itself, and also to the health of the people.

Deccan Herald had published a report in this regard, ‘Loft of pigeons a threat to heritage structure: experts’ way back on June 24, 2020.

Earlier, in the last week of June, then Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had directed the officials concerned, to regulate the feeding of pigeons with foodgrains, near the North Gate, on Albert Victor Road.

He had told the officials that an increase in the feeding of pigeons, with food grains there, is not just affecting the birds, but it is also leading to wastage of food grains.