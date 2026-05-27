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Homeindiakarnataka

Possible change of guard proves Congress govt failed in Karnataka: BJP

B Y Vijayendra said the issue was not about who would become the next CM, but about the condition of the state administration.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka Politics

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