KSRTC unions call off strike after Karnataka High Court intervention

<p>The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions associated with state-run transport corporations has called off the strike initially proposed on May 20, in light of the Karnataka High Court restraining transport unions from going on an indefinite strike.</p>.<p>The high court issued instructions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition to restrain the proposed strike.</p>.<p>The PIL was filed by a domestic worker and a construction worker on the claim that their livelihoods would be affected as a result of the bus strike.</p>.Karnataka bus strike: Staff seek remedy by May 19 afternoon .<p><strong>Strict deadline</strong></p>.<p>The trade unions had issued a strict deadline to the state government demanding a resolution by the afternoon of May 19, failing which they had warned that services in all four state-run transport corporations — Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) would be withdrawn.</p>.<p>The dispute centres on delayed wage revisions, which are legally mandated every four years, but were deferred in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. “We respect the High Court’s decision, and have decided to call off the strike for now. This court order has also provided us with a positive opportunity, as it has asked the state government to fix a date to meet with the concerned unions to discuss our grievances,” said Vijay Bhaskar, general secretary, KSRTC staff and Workers’ Federation.</p>.<p>However, some union members called out the government, claiming a misuse of PILs.</p>.<p>“When employees are fighting for their rights, it is unjust for the government to use a PIL to stop the strike. This tarnishes the sanctity of the law. Those in power should not twist the law and use police force to stop people from demanding their rights,” said Varalakshmi, S Varalakshmi, CITU state general secretary.</p>.Karnataka announces 12.5% pay hike for RTC staff; unions firm on May 20 strike.<p><strong>Demands not feasible: Transport minister</strong></p>.<p>Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy has said that the unions’ demand for a 25% salary hike is not financially feasible or sustainable.</p>.<p>“What we have offered is the result of much deliberation. A 25% hike would require funds of Rs 1,650 crore annually. This is not possible when we are already dealing with close to Rs 6,000 crore debt left behind by the previous government,” he told DH.</p>.<p><strong>Union demands </strong></p>.<p>* 25% salary increase retrospective from January 1, 2024, rejecting the government’s offer of a 12.5% hike from April 2025.</p>.<p class="bodytext">* While the government has agreed to pay back wages for 26 months, employees are demanding the arrears for the full 38 months in a single instalment. </p>.<p class="bodytext">* The workers want a 31% dearness allowance merged into their basic pay, alongside hikes in daily bata and other allowances.</p>