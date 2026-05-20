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Homeindiakarnataka

KSRTC unions call off strike after Karnataka High Court intervention

The high court issued instructions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition to restrain the proposed strike.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 01:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKSRTCKarnataka High CourtBusStrike

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