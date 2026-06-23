Power connection: Energy department releases guidelines for Occupancy Certificate exemption in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Monday passed an official order providing a one-time exemption from producing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/occupancy-certificate">Occupancy Certificate </a>(OC) to get permanent power supply to newly constructed houses. </p><p>The exemption is applicable only to those houses completed before May 31, 2026 and are built in a plot of an area 2,400 sq ft or less.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the Energy department released the guidelines asking citizens to file applications for permanent power connection under the exemption within the next 15 days. </p>.<p>According to the guidelines, escoms will immediately start verifying applications submitted before May 31, 2026. Field officers will capture and upload geo-tagged photos (with date, time, and location coordinates) of the completed building in the presence of the owner.</p>.Power shutdown in parts of South Bengaluru today.<p>However, those owners who have completed construction but only have a temporary power connection and have not applied for a permanent connection before May 31, 2026, must apply for a permanent connection within 15 days. The applicant's name on both the temporary and permanent connection requests must match. Geo-tagged photographs of the site are mandatory.</p>.<p>For buildings completed before May 31, 2026, without any prior power connection, owners can physically register and apply at their respective sub-division offices within 15 days. </p><p>Field officers will inspect the spot, verify building completion, and upload a verification report along with geo-tagged photos to the CCB software. No applications will be kept pending beyond 15 days.</p>.<p>Apart from residential buildings, the exemption is also applicable for agricultural and rural buildings such as farmhouses, rural homes, agricultural tool sheds, cattle sheds, and silkworm rearing houses in rural areas. These establishments are fully exempted with no plot or building size restrictions.</p>