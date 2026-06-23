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Homeindiakarnataka

Power connection: Energy department releases guidelines for Occupancy Certificate exemption in Karnataka

The exemption is applicable only to those houses completed before May 31, 2026 and are built in a plot of an area 2,400 sq ft or less.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:20 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:20 IST
Karnataka Newspower supplyEnergy DepartmentOccupancy certificate

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