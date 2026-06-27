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Homeindiakarnataka

Power generation comes to halt at Linganamakki

According to Chief Engineer of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (electricity) Anand Kumar, water level in Linganamakki dam is decreasing due to poor rainfall. The dam is the source for five hydropower plants in Sharavathi valley.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:43 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 02:43 IST
Karnataka NewsLinganamakki

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