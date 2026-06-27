Power generation comes to halt at Linganamakki

<p>Shivamogga: Following a dry spell in catchment area of Linganamakki dam in the last one week, power generation in one of the units of Linganamakki power house near Kargal in Sagar taluk, has been suspended from Thursday.</p>.<p>According to Chief Engineer of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (electricity) Anand Kumar, water level in Linganamakki dam is decreasing due to poor rainfall. The dam is the source for five hydropower plants in Sharavathi valley. </p><p>The installed capacity of the power house is 55 MW (27.5 MW from two units).</p>