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Power tussle in Congress reached climax, CM change inevitable: B Y Vijayendra

Speaking to reporters, he said, 'Looking at the crisis in the Congress government, a change in the Chief Ministership is inevitable.'
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsB Y Vijayendra

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