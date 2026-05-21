<p>Amid continuing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Thursday said only “time” would reveal whether he would become the state’s chief minister.</p><p><br>“Time, muhurta will answer,” Shivakumar told reporters in Chamarajanagara when asked if he was likely to take over as CM.</p><p><br>Responding to questions about his recent temple visits and special prayers amid rumours of a change in leadership, he said, “You are there as God. People are God.”</p><p><br>Shivakumar’s supporters have repeatedly backed his elevation, citing an alleged power-sharing understanding reached with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> after the Congress formed the government following the 2023 Assembly polls.</p>.Siddaramaiah will remain CM, in case of change, Kharge should replace: Rayareddy. <p>His remarks come at a time when discussions around a Cabinet reshuffle and a possible change in leadership have intensified, with the Congress government completing three years in office.</p><p><br>There is growing anticipation within party circles that the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress"> Congress high command</a> could soon call Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi to address the ongoing power tussle.</p><p><br>Speculation around the chief minister’s post has persisted since the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure in November 2025.</p><p><br>Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said any decision on leadership would rest solely with the Congress high command.</p><p><br>"Unnecessarily, why will they? Who has raised the question of change? Yesterday, the Deputy CM himself clarified that he has not asked for any change. From where this question has come? Who has asked such a question," he asked, responding to a query from reporters about why the Congress leadership is not clarifying on leadership change.</p><p><br>“The high command will decide what has to be done and when. Individual statements to the media will not change anything. We are not the ones deciding who should continue or who should become chief minister,” he added.</p><p><br>Parameshwara also said he was unaware of any fixed tenure being agreed upon for Siddaramaiah at the time of government formation.</p><p><br>"We are not aware of it. Neither the general secretary nor anyone from the high command had told us anything about such a thing," he said.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>