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Homeindiakarnataka

Power tussle | 'Time, muhurta will answer': DK Shivakumar on becoming Karnataka CM

There is growing anticipation within party circles that the Congress high command could soon call Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi to address the ongoing power tussle.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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